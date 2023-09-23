Brothers argued for months before Bolingbrook fatal shooting, records show

A man charged with killing his brother in Bolingbrook had been in arguing with him for months and a witness told police she didn’t keep knives in the house because of the arguing between the two siblings, court records show.

Timothy Davis, 28, has been charged with the first-degree murder of his brother Devon Davis, 33, on Monday at their residence in the 300 block of Walnut Circle in Bolingbrook.

The brothers had been arguing with each other for months “over various things” and were both told they were getting “kicked out of the residence due to all the arguing,” according to a petition filed by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The petition, which a judge granted, had requested that Timothy Davis stay locked up at the Will County jail.

When officers first responded to the residence, they found Devon Davis with a gunshot wound to his upper left chest. He later died from that injury at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

After Crest Hill police officers had located Timothy Davis, they brought him back to the Bolingbrook Police Department. He told police that he was arguing with his brother earlier in the day, according to court records. He claimed Devon Davis said he was “going to stab him while they were in the garage,” prosecutors said.

“They went inside and he heard Devon was going through a drawer in the kitchen. He thought he was getting a knife. Devon then ran up on him and Timothy shot him,” prosecutors said.

Timothy Davis told police that he “wasn’t sure if Devon had a knife because the incident happened so fast.” After the shooting, Timothy Davis took a Lyft ride to Romeoville and the another Lyft ride to Joliet, prosecutors said.

A witness at the residence told police that there were no knives in the kitchen drawer.

“She doesn’t keep knives in the house because of their arguing,” prosecutors said.

The witness said Devon Davis had nothing in his hands. Two other witnesses had also saw nothing in Devon Davis’ hands, prosecutors said.

Another witness saw the brothers arguing and claimed Timothy Davis had threatened Devon Davis with a gun he had on him, prosecutors said.

After Timothy Davis told that witness to go home, he allegedly sent a text message admitting he shot Devon Davis, prosecutors said.