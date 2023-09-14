Man charged with promoting prostitution in Joliet, assaulting minor

A man has been charged with promoting prostitution in Joliet and criminal sexual assault of a minor.

On Thursday, Edward Will Booker III, 33, was charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual assault, two counts of felony promoting prostitution and one count of misdemeanor battery, court records show.

Both court and jail records listed Booker’s address at Motel 6, 3551 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet.

A criminal complaint alleged Booker committed the criminal sexual assault of a female minor between Sunday and Tuesday. Booker was also charged with physically striking the victim as well.

The criminal complaint alleged Booker “knowingly advanced prostitution” by arranging or offering a “meeting of persons for the purpose of prostitution.” Booker was accused of knowingly profiting from prostitution.

Booker has been in the Will County jail since Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $750,000.