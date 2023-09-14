September 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Joliet man accused of invading Crest Hill apartment with gun

By Felix Sarver
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Crest Hill after he was accused of invading an apartment in Crest Hill while armed with a gun, police said.

About noon on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in an apartment in the 2300 block of Bicentennial Avenue, according to a statement from Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark.

Officers arrived on scene and saw the door was open, Clark said. They saw a man wearing a hoodie and a mask inside the apartment, he said.

Officers called out to the man and were able to secure him, Clark said. The officers then interviewed witnesses and a female victim, he said.

Clark said the officers were told the suspect, later identified as Davion Clayton, 21, of Joliet, forced his way into the apartment with a firearm and battered the female victim.

Officers were told Clayton knew the victim and was in the apartment to look for an item, Clark said.

During the investigation, officers found a firearm, he said.

Clayton was taken to the Will County jail about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on charges of home invasion, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to a residence and domestic battery.

Clayton’s bond was set at $250,000.