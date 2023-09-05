September 05, 2023
3 men stabbed on Labor Day in Joliet

Police searching for suspect in stabbing

By Felix Sarver
Police siren/emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

Three men were stabbed in during an apparent fight on Labor Day in Joliet and two of those men are in critical condition, police said.

About 8:38 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a fight, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old and a 43-year-old who both suffered multiple stab wounds, English said.

During the investigation, officers learned a 28-year-old man who was involved in this incident had also been stabbed, English said.

The 49-year-old man was hospitalized in fair condition, English said.

The 43-year-old and 28-year-old victims are in a hospital in critical condition, he said.

“It is believed that the male suspect fled the area following the incident,” English said.