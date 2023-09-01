Woman found dead in Joliet with stab wounds

A 58-year-old woman was found dead at a Joliet apartment with stab wounds to her stomach, police said.

At 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Hunter Avenue for a report of a woman who may have been dead, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman inside of the apartment with stab wounds to her stomach, English said.

The woman had been found in the apartment by other family members, he said.

English said police consider the homicide an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office has yet to identify the victim.