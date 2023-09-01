Teen in Joliet accused of tossing away loaded gun during foot chase

A teen was accused of possessing a loaded handgun that he tossed away while officers were chasing him in Joliet, police said.

The events that led to the foot chase began about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers pulled over a Chrysler 200 near McDonough and Railroad streets, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers conducted the traffic stop after seeing the vehicle disobey a stop sign. While officers were speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

When officers ordered the occupants to exit the vehicle, a 17-year-old male passenger ran away from the vehicle.

Officers chased him and saw him remove a handgun from his waistband and throw it to the ground. The teen was eventually apprehended.

When the officers searched him, they found marijuana. They also recovered the loaded handgun that he had tossed away.

The teen was arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

The adult driver of the Chrysler 200 was released at the scene.