August 31, 2023
Shaw Local
Joliet man charged with delivering cocaine

By Felix Sarver
Willard May

Willard May (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A man has been charged with delivery of cocaine following an investigation by the Joliet Police Department’s narcotics unit.

About 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw Willard May, 43, of Joliet driving a vehicle near South Chicago and Spruce Slip streets, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

An investigation by the police department’s narcotics unit led to officers identifying May as a suspect who was delivering cocaine. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and placed May into custody.

Officers searched May and recovered a drug that they suspected was cocaine. The officers also recovered what they suspected was PCP, or phencyclidine, which is a mind-altering substance.

May’s vehicle was towed from the scene, and he was taken to the Will County jail.

On Thursday, May was formally charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

A criminal complaint alleged May delivered cocaine on Wednesday. He was also charged with possession of PCP or a substance similar to PCP with intent to deliver, according to the complaint.