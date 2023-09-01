Bolingbrook shooting leads to soft lockdown of nearby school

Two teens had apparently been shooting at bottles in a wooded area in Bolingbrook, which led to the soft lockdown of an elementary school that was nearby, police said.

About 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were sent to Winston Woods Park, 200 Winston Drive, for a report of gunshots, according to Bolingbrook Police Department. The park is across the street from Wood View Elementary School, 197 Winston Drive.

The school was placed on soft lockdown.

“During this time the building was secured, and classes remained in session,” police said.

A short investigation led police to the location of Justin Kaye, 18, of Bolingbrook, and a 17-year-old male in the 700 block of North Bolingbrook Drive, police said. Two handguns were recovered at the scene and the two teens were taken into custody.

“The initial investigation has revealed that Kaye and the juvenile were shooting at bottles in the wooded area where they were located,” police said.

Kaye was initially arrested on probable cause of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a firearm with no firearm owner’s identification card, police said.

Bolingbrook police Capt. Brennan Woods said the 17-year-old was charged with the same offenses as Kaye.

On Friday, Kaye was formally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, court records show.

About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Kaye was taken to the Will County jail, where his bond was set at $5,000, according to jail records. He remains in jail as of Friday afternoon.