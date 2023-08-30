Naperville woman accused of making threats at Plainfield church

A woman was arrested after she was accused of “threatening to take lives” while at a church in Plainfield, police said.

On Sunday, Joletta Jordan, 54, of Naperville was arrested on a charge accusing her of violating Plainfield’s disorderly conduct ordinance in connection with the incident. She also was issued a warning not to trespass at the church and then released from custody on her own recognizance.

About 9:16 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Redeemed Christian Church of God, 13717 South Route 30, Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak said.

Whole officers were en route, they received information from police dispatch that the suspect, later identified as Jordan, was inside the church and “threatening bodily harm to others and causing a disturbance,” Novak said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Jordan and a representative of the church.

The representative told officers that Jordan “aggressively” entered the office area of the church and said she was “ready to go to jail,” Novak said.

“She also began threatening to take lives and not just one,” Novak said.

While yelling at the representative, Jordan reached inside her purse. The representative believed Jordan was “concealing a weapon,” Novak said. Officers later found no weapons on Jordan.

After Jordan was placed under arrest, she was booked at the Plainfield Police Department.

Novak said officers have the discretion to charge on a local level with an ordinance violation or with a state charge. He said the officers chose an ordinance violation.

There is a $250 fine for the first violation of Plainfield’s disorderly conduct ordinance, followed by a $500 fine for the second offense.