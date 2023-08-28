Joliet man accused of breaking into home, trying to cook in kitchen

A man was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of breaking into a residence and trying to cook food in the kitchen, police said.

About 12:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 200 block of Duncan Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they learned the owner of the residence arrived home and found the back door had been kicked in and damaged, English said.

“The homeowner also determined that someone had tried to cook food in the kitchen,” English said.

While the owner was in the residence, Richard Redmond, 44, of Joliet, emerged from a bedroom and asked the owner not to call the police, English said.

Redmond then fled from the scene, he said.

Officers later found Redmond near Water and Duncan streets. He was placed into custody on probable cause of residential burglary without incident.

Redmond was transported to the Will County jail about 3:10 p.m. Friday. His bond was set at $80,000. He’ll need to post 10% of that amount in order to be released from jail.