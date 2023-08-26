Joliet, Plainfield recognized with Hometown Awards

Joliet and Plainfield received honorable mentions in the Governor’s Hometown Awards.

Both communities were among four finalists for the Governor’s Cup, an annual award that recognizes projects that improve quality of life in Illinois communities.

Joliet was recognized for its Community Risk Reduction program implemented by the Joliet Fire Department to connect residents with mental health care at no charge.

The program was implemented in 2022 and includes an intern from the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic who connects homeless people with resources for shelter and medical services, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Plainfield was recognized for the Plainfield Emergency Management Agency’s volunteer program.

The program is made up of 25 volunteers who in 2022 responded to 31 emergencies and volunteered 3,479 hours, according to the release.

The volunteers provide weather-spotting services and also assist the police and fire departments with traffic control.