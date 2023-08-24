Multiple departments battle Shorewood house fire

Firefighters put out a house fire in the 300 block of Greenfield Road in Shorewood on Wednesday night.

The first firefighters “arrived to heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor,” according a posting on the Troy Fire Protection District Facebook page.

“There’s extensive damage to the house and the garage,” Troy Deputy Fire Chief Russell Kamp said Thursday.

The family living there needed to relocate because of the damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported at 7:32 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in an hour. But crews were on the scene until 10 p.m.

Ten area fire departments assisted Troy in the incident, some of them providing relief because of the extreme summer heat on Wednesday.

Assisting were fire departments from Minooka, Channahon, Plainfield, Joliet, Lockport, Romeoville, Wilmington, Manhattan, East Joliet and Rockdale.