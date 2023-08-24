Joliet police find stolen Jeep, arrest man in foot chase

Joliet police said they arrested a man in a short foot chase after he was found with a stolen Jeep on Wednesday.

Deshawn Bew, 29, of Joliet was with the Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen from Naperville when it was spotted at 9:50 p.m. by parol officers at a Mobil gas station at 1529 N. Broadway St., police said.

“The Jeep was parked near the air pump station with Bew standing next to the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Bew ran off on Theodore Street when police approached, according to the release. Police “quickly” caught up with him and arrested Bew without incident, according to the release.

Police said they found a loaded handgun “in plain view” on the passenger seat while inspecting the Jeep. Cocaine also was found in the vehicle.

Bew was arrested on charges of armed habitual criminal, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and obstructing a peace officer. He also was arrested on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.