2 men in Joliet accused of attacking motorist

Two men attacked another man in Joliet after they followed his vehicle, police said.

At 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, officers investigated a report of a battery in the area of Benton and Herkimer streets, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned a man had been driving his vehicle in the area when he was was being followed by two men, Eric Preciado-Hernandez, 19, and Gilberto Moreno-Rodriguez 35, both of Joliet.

The two men were in another vehicle.

When the man left his vehicle at the intersection, he was struck in the face by Preciado-Hernandez and Moreno-Rodriguez, English said.

Officers found the two men in the driveway of a residence in the 100 block of Webster Street. Both men were arrested on probable cause of battery. They were then released from custody on their own recognizance.