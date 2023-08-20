Joliet rescue crew saves man in Des Plaines River

A Joliet Fire Department rescue crew pulled a man out of the Des Plaines River on Saturday night.

The rescue occurred just south of the Jefferson Street bridge and near Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park where the Wine, Jazz & Art Fest was taking place.

The first rescue units arrived within three minutes of getting a call at 7:53 p.m. that the man was “trapped in the river, splashing around near a tree line down by the railroad bridge,” according to a press release from the fire department.

Firefighters found the man just south of the Jefferson Street bridge and put on immersion suits to go into the river.

The 33-year-old man was brought onto a rescue boat and taken to a hospital for treatment, the release said.

A Joliet police officer, who was one of the first on the scene, fell into the river when he lost his footing while trying to help the man, the release said. He was able to hold onto the river wall until the man was rescued and then was helped out of the river as well.

The river as it goes through the city is channeled by concrete walls.

The Jefferson Street bridge is the first bridge north of the railroad bridge. Jefferson Street divides Bicentennial Park, and the jazz festival was taking place in the park area north of the Jefferson Street bridge.

The rescue was conducted by fire department crews from Stations 1, 5 and 6 and the Joliet police.