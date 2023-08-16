Joliet puts tinted window towing ordinance on hold

A proposed ordinance that would allow Joliet police to seize vehicles with windows tinted beyond the legal limit is stalled once again.

The ordinance was on the City Council agenda this week, but city officials announced at a Monday council meeting that it was being withdrawn.

“We’re just going to have further consideration on it,” interim City Manager Rod Tonelli said after the Monday meeting.

Asked if the proposal would go back to the council’s Land Use and Legislative Committee again, Tonelli said, “I presume it will.”

Interim City Manager Rod Tonelli (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Opponents of the proposed ordinance contend it amounts to unlawful seizure and would violate constitutional rights.

A city attorney said the proposal is constitutional and would fit in with other conditions that allow Joliet police to seize vehicles considered unsafe. Joliet officials say other municipalities have similar ordinances allowing vehicles with illegal tint to be towed.

The city also is proposing seizure of vehicles when driver’s have no insurance, which has not faced opposition.

State law determines how much tint is illegal. City officials have said the proposal to allow seizure is aimed at vehicles with windows so darkly tinted that an officer cannot see inside when approaching them.

The City Council was to vote on the ordinance in July but sent it back to committee for revisions that would exempt first-time offenders from having their vehicles impounded.

The Land Use and Legislative Committee, however, added no exemptions when considering the ordinance again on Aug. 4. Instead, the committee delayed the effective date of the ordinance until Jan. 1 to give vehicle owners time to adjust and recommended the ordinance again for council approval.

Council member Joe Clement, a former Joliet police officer who supports the ordinance but suggested the exemption for first-time offenders as a compromise, said he believed some version of the proposal would eventually be approved.

“I’m confident we’ll work it out,” Clement said.

Under state law, the fines for tinted window violations can range from $50 to $500.

Tint degrees under Illinois state law

Sedans:

Windshield: Non-reflective tint is allowed on the top 6 inches of the windshield.

Front Side windows: Must allow more than 35% of light in.

Back Side windows: Must allow more than 35% of light in.

Rear Window: Must allow more than 35% of light in.

SUV and vans: