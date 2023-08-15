Joliet man arrested on child pornography, grooming charges

A Joliet man has been arrested on charges of child pornography, and charges connected with the intent to commit aggravated sex abuse.

On Friday, Nicolas Guzman, 23, was taken to the Will County jail on those charges following an investigation by the Crest Hill Police Department.

Judge Art Smigielski had signed a warrant for Guzman’s arrest that carried a $50,000 bond.

Guzman has been charged with committing the offenses of child pornography, solicitation to meet a child and grooming of a child with intent to commit aggravated sex abuse on Aug. 3, 2021, according to court records.

Guzman’s next court date has been scheduled for Sept. 14.