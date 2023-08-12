August 12, 2023
Joliet holds tree walk at arboretum

City arborist will discuss tree care, demonstrate pruning

By Bob Okon

City of Joliet arborist Jim Teiber (right) leads a past tree walk at the Broadway Greenway Arboretum. (Lathan Goumas)

The city arborist will lead a tree walk at the Joliet arboretum Wednesday, offering information on tree species and advice on tree care.

The walk at 6 p.m. will cover more than 30 varieties of trees that can be found in the Arboretum at the Broadway Greenway, 920 N. Broadway St., the city said in a news release.

City arborist Jim Teiber’s presentation will include a demonstration of pruning techniques and a discussion on the best times for pruning.

Those attending should meet in the parking lot just south of the Rich & Creamy ice cream stand.

The first 20 participants will be eligible for a discounted ice cream cone at Rich & Creamy.

Joliet residents who attend the walk also will be eligible for a drawing for a 2 inches in diameter tree that will be given away by The Fields on Caton Farm.