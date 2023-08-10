6-year-old shot in Crest Hill

A 6-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot in Crest Hill.

The child is in stable condition, Crest Hill police said in a news release.

The child apparently was in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road when the child was shot at about 5:15 p.m.

“Information gathered indicates this was to be a targeted incident and not random,” the release said.

The child was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet.

More information was not available.

Police are investigating the shooting and asking for help from the public.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Conor Sweeney at 815-741-5115. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734.

