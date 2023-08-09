Joliet man indicted in July shooting

A Will County grand jury has indicted Martell Lopez, 27, of Joliet on charges tied to a shooting that police said left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Lopez, who has been held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility since July 17, was in court Tuesday with his attorney Charles Bretz to plead not guilty.

He was indicted for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, the same charges made when he was placed under arrest.

The shooting occurred on July 9 at 3:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue in Joliet.

Lopez was arrested eight days later at his place of employment in Harvey, police said.

The victim was a 22-year-old man.

A Joliet Police Department spokesman said Tuesday that he could not provide any details about the circumstances around the shooting beyond what has been previously reported.

Police in a previous news release said they were called to the scene for a shooting and arrived to find a man “on the ground who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.”

Lopez is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond, which requires that he pay $50,000 to be released.