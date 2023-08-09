I-55 crash involves state trooper, trucks

An Illinois State Police squad car initiated a four-vehicle accident that slowed down Interstate 55 traffic in the Channahon area Wednesday morning, state police said.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, and no citations were issued, police said.

The accident happened at 7:35 a.m. at Bluff Road, an area where lanes have been reduced to accommodate inspections of the I-55 bridge over the Des Plaines River.

Traffic was slowing due to bridge inspections, state police said.

A covert state police squad car driven by a trooper heading south rear-ended a Ford pickup, which in turn hit a Subaru passenger car, police said. The Subaru then hit a semitrailer.

The drivers of the pickup and semitrailer were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. All others involved in the accident declined medical attention.

The left lane was shut down for about 45 minutes, police said.