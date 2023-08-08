Plainfield brothers found guilty in Joliet shooting

Two brothers were found guilty Tuesday in a 2021 shooting in a Joliet subdivision.

Neves Davis, 21, and Tomas Williams, 20, both of Plainfield, face up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred a little more than a year ago and left an 18-year-old alive but with a chest wound.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict from Associate Judge Kenneth Zelazo, who presided over a bench trial that ended July 20.

Davis and Williams each were found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without the required FOID card.

They face sentences in the range of 5 to 30 years, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

The shooting occurred on July 19, 2021 in the 2200 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Joliet police dispatched to the scene found Alex Montgomery, of Joliet, in a backyard with a gunshot wound to his chest, the state’s attorney’s office said. Montgomery and his friend, Logan Opiola, of Plainfield, had been in a car but took off running after the gunfire started and called 911.

Joliet police, with the help of a K9 unit from Bolingbrook police, found the defendants in a house on Brindlewood Drive. They also found two semiautomatic weapons in a backpack at the house, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Also hit by bullets in the shooting was a house and a Jeep Wrangle on Pebble Beach Drive, the state’s attorney’s office said.

