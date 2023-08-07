Joliet police have new name for Friday shooting suspect

The identity of a man identified as the suspected shooter in a Friday night incident is not what Joliet police thought it was then.

Police on Monday issued a statement that the Joliet man originally identified as as Juan Cisneros-Rodriguez, 37, “has been positively identified now” as Juan Cisneros-Ortiz, 33.

“No charges have been filed as this shooting remains under investigation by Joliet Police Department detectives,” police said.

Police said previously, however, that a preliminary investigation indicated that Cisneros-Ortiz shot another man during in an argument.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident occurred about 11:46 p.m. near an apartment building driveway in the 200 block of Herkimer Street.

Cisneros-Ortiz also suffered serious head injuries but was not shot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and was under police guard.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Those who want to remain anonymous can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.