Man in Joliet suffers life-threatening gunshot wound to the head: cops

A man was accused of shooting another man in the head in Joliet after the two were arguing with each other, police said.

The 45-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Friday was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

Juan Cisneros-Rodriguez, 37, of Joliet, is the alleged shooter of the 45-year-old, police said. He suffered a head injury and he has been airlifted to a Chicago hospital, where he remains under police guard. He was not shot.

Officers believe the 19-year-old son of the 45-year-old man had intervened in the incident and disarmed Cisneros-Rodriguez, police said.

Officers first responded to shooting at close to 11:50 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Herkimer Street, police said.

Officers found Cisneros-Rodriguez and the 45-year-old man near an apartment building driveway with head injuries, police said.

After rendering aid to the men, officers found the 19-year-old walking nearby who appeared to have been injured as well, police said.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that Cisneros-Rodriguez and the 45-year-old were involved in an argument in the rear of the apartment building, police said.

Cisneros-Rodriguez then retrieved a handgun from his apartment and shot the 45-year-old man, police said.