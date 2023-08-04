Two homes in Bolingbrook damaged by gunfire

A two separate homes about a mile apart in Bolingbrook were damaged by gunfire but no injuries have been reported, police said.

At 7:53 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Ironbark Way for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

When officers arrived, they discovered a home on Ironbark Way had been struck by gunfire, police said.

Two males were seen running from the area after the shots had been fired.

At close to 9:30 p.m., officers responded to another shooting about a mile away in the 100 block of Somerset Lane, police said.

Officers found a residence on Somerset Lane had been struck by gunfire.

No suspects have been located in either shooting and there are no reported injuries as of Friday morning, police said.

“Detectives and evidence technicians are reviewing all available evidence and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings should contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620.