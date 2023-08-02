No bombs found following reported threat at New Lenox hospital

Police found no explosives or suspicious items after a bomb threat was made against Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The bomb threat was reported on Tuesday morning, which led to the lockdown and search of the hospital, according to a statement on Wednesday from the New Lenox Police Department.

A male caller claimed he placed 12 bombs throughout the hospital campus and they would detonate within 20 minutes, police said.

“In a second call a short time later, the caller indicated he would arrive on scene with a rifle after the bombs went off,” police said.

Bomb sniffing dogs, an emergency crew and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in Will and Cook counties were immediately called to the scene, police said.

“A coordinated search of the hospital by the responding officers, Silver Cross security, and the bomb detecting dogs was conducted of the campus. No explosives or suspicious items were located,” police said.

The lockdown has been lifted and all responding personnel have left the scene, police said.

The bomb threat investigation remains open and ongoing.