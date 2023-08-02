New York man charged with stealing $25,000 from New Lenox woman

A man from New York is facing felony charges after he was accused of fraudulently obtaining $25,000 from a woman in New Lenox.

About 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Joseph Grant Jr., 23, of Bellmore, New York, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of theft and wire fraud in connection with the incident. Bellmore is a town on the south shore of Long Island.

The investigation began with an allegation of fraud that was reported on Nov. 24, 2021, said New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini.

A woman reported that someone obtained her bank information and fraudulently withdrew $25,000, Alessandrini said.

The reported theft of money took place on Sept. 20, 2021, Alessandrini said. The woman had been working with her bank regarding the incident before she made a police report.

An investigation of bank records and subpoenas showed the money was transferred from the woman’s account to an account belonging to Grant.

On May 10, Judge Donald DeWilkins signed a warrant for Grant’s arrest that carried a $250,000 bond.

Grant would need to post 10% of that bond amount in order to win his release from jail. That amount is what he’s accused of stealing in the case.