Will County man charged with child pornography

A man has been arrested on a charge of possession of a child pornography in Will County.

About 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Scott Martinez, 41, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of child pornography. Martinez lives in the Joliet area of Plainfield Township.

State police agents executed a residential search warrant regarding Martinez on Tuesday and found evidence of child pornography, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

No bond has yet been set for Martinez. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a hearing on the amount of his bond.

The state agency has made several other arrests in Will County over roughly the past month in child pornography cases.

Since June 30, three other men have been arrested on a charge of child pornography.