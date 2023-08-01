Joliet police arrest 2 suspects on cocaine delivery charges

A narcotics investigation led Joliet police officers to arrest two men who are suspected of delivering cocaine, police said.

About 8 a.m. Saturday, officers arrested Calvin Griffin, 64, of Lockport, and Demetrius Lindsey, 35, of Bourbonnais, on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Lindsey was further charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers located Griffin and Lindsey at a residence in the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport. They were taken into custody at the residence without incident.

Griffin and Lindsey were identified as suspects in the delivery of cocaine following a narcotics investigation, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Both men have been taken to the Will County jail.

Griffin’s bond has been set at $350,000 while Lindsey’s bond was set at $355,000, according to jail records.