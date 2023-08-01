Police: Bolingbrook man brandished handgun, fought with officers

A Bolingbrook man was arrested after he was accused of brandishing a firearm and fighting with officers who were attempting to arrest him, police said.

At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a report of a man with a gun, Bolingbrook police Capt. Brennan Woods said.

Officers learned Anthony J. Brown, 28, who lives on that street, had displayed a handgun during a physical altercation with two people that he knew, Woods said.

Officers found Brown and saw he was armed with a handgun, Woods said. Brown complied with officers’ commands to drop the gun, he said.

As officers attempted to place Brown into custody, he physically fought and resisted the arresting officers, Woods said. He further resisted their efforts to place him into a squad vehicle, he said.

A 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene, Woods said.

Brown was booked into the Will County jail and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual criminal.

A judge found probable cause to continue Brown’s detention at the jail and set his bond at $250,000.

If Brown posts 10% of his bond for release, he is not allowed to have contact with the two alleged victims in the case or the Woodcreek Drive address, court records show.