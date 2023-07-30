Lockport woman identified in pedestrian fatality

The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed on U.S. 45 when struck by a car Friday night at a time when storms were passing through the area.

Alexandria Jadron, 27, of Lockport was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. Saturday in the emergency room of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the coroner said in a news release issued Saturday night.

Jadron was struck by a car in the 27600 block of U.S. 45 in Green Garden Township.

The incident north of Offner Road happened at 11:21 p.m. when conditions were reported to be dark and stormy, according to Illinois State Police who are investigating the accident.

“The car was driving southbound when the female pedestrian walked in front of the car, and the car struck the pedestrian,” state police said based on preliminary information.

Police said no citations have been issued, although the incident remains under investigation.

According to the coroner’s office, Will County Sheriff’s police also are investigating the accident.

An autopsy done Saturday indicated Jadron suffered multiple injuries when hit by a vehicle.

“The final cause of death and manner of death will be determined pending the outcome of police, autopsy and toxicological reports,” the coroner’s office said.

Emergency crews from the Frankfort and Manhattan fire departments responded to the accident.

The storm passing through Will County late Friday night produced strong winds that tore off part of the roof of a Frankfort fire station.