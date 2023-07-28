Joliet police seize suspicious vehicle with tinted windows, secret compartment

A pickup truck in Joliet that police suspected was involved in drug trafficking was seized after officers determined it had excessively tinted windows and a secret compartment, according to prosecutors who are seeking forfeiture of the vehicle.

Federal and Will County court records do not show charges have been filed against the driver or the owner of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was seized on June 8 in Joliet. The case is still under review, according to Will County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English declined to answer questions about the incident because it is Drug Enforcement Administration case. DEA spokesman Luis Agostini also declined to answer questions because the investigation is still ongoing.

The Chevrolet Silverado was pulled over by Joliet police officers in a traffic stop based on an alleged tinted window violation, according to a July 19 forfeiture complaint. Officers found the vehicle had a secret compartment but there was no mention in the complaint if there were any drugs.

Nevertheless, prosecutors are requesting a judge to order the forfeiture of the vehicle under the allegation that it contained a “false or secret compartment.” State law does allow for the forfeiture of a vehicle having such a compartment in their vehicle.

If a judge grants the forfeiture, the vehicle would be sold at a public auction, destroyed or delivered to a law enforcement agency. A court hearing is slated for Aug. 9.

The events that led to the seizure of the vehicle began June 8 when Joliet police officers received information that the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was “involved in drug trafficking and that the vehicle was equipped with a hidden compartment,” according to the July 19 forfeiture complaint.

The traffic stop was conducted by officers with the department’s tactical unit and a task force officer with the Chicago field division of the DEA.

The officers used the vehicle’s “illegally tinted windows” as the basis for the traffic stop, according to the complaint. The driver’s side window was analyzed with a meter that apparently confirmed the windows were tinted beyond the legal limit.

Tinted window violations have become an issue recently in Joliet. The city council is weighing the approval of an ordinance that would allow police to tow vehicles cited for illegally tinted windows but not without some warning to the motorist.

An officer asked the driver if the smell coming from the vehicle was marijuana and the driver “admitted [to] previously having” marijuana in the vehicle,” the complaint said.

An officer and a police dog arrived on scene and the canine was able to “indicate the odor of narcotics on the exterior of the driver side door” of the Chevrolet Silverado, the complaint said. The dog was also apparently able to detect a “positive hit for narcotics” in the area of the radio inside the vehicle.

Officers then found radio replacement parts in the bed of the truck, as well as the hand tools for those parts, the complaint said.

Officers used those hand tools to remove the radio faceplate in the vehicle and discovered a “motor with a belt on it and additional wiring consistent with an electrical concealed compartment,” the complaint said.

The owner of the vehicle, who is married to the driver, arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and she was told that the vehicle “was being seized for forfeiture purposes,” the complaint said.