Plainfield man charged with criminal sexual assault of a child

A Plainfield man charged with with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child was able to avoid jail by posting his bond at the police department.

On Tuesday, Todd Fabley, 33, of the 13700 block of South Amherst Court, was taken into custody on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Fabley was booked at the Plainfield Police Department and he was released from custody after he posted 10% of his $50,000 bond.

The investigation that led to the charges against Fabley began on June 19 when officers received a complaint of a criminal sexual assault involving a child under 13, according to a statement from the Plainfield Police Department.

The child initially reported the assaults to their mother and identified Fabley as the man responsible for the crimes, police said.

The mother then contacted the police department.

The child was interviewed by a forensic interview with the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, which revealed more details about the assaults.