Joliet brothers attack mother’s boyfriend with hammer, wrench

A 22-year-old man and his teen brother were arrested after they were accused of attacking their mother’s boyfriend with a hammer and wrench, police said.

About 2:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an apartment in the first block of Hunter Avenue for a disturbance, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The officers who responded had learned that Sergio Rodriguez, 22, and his 15-year-old brother, were upset because their mother’s boyfriend was in the bedroom of the apartment, English said.

Rodriguez armed himself with a hammer and his brother grabbed a wrench, English said.

The brothers confronted their mother’s boyfriend in the bedroom and struck him with the hammer and wrench, English said. The man was able to escape from the attack, he said.

Rodriguez and his brother were placed into custody on probable cause of aggravated battery. Rodriguez was then charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.

The mother’s boyfriend was sent to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical center in Joliet for treatment of his injuries that he suffered in the attack, English said.

Rodriguez was taken to the Will County jail. He was given a $5,000 recognizance bond then released from jail about 6 p.m. on Monday, court records show.