Joliet police still considering motive behind July 9 shooting

Joliet police detectives are still considering the motive behind a shooting that left a 22-year-old man wounded in the northeast side of the city.

On Tuesday, Martell Lopez, 27, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Lopez was identified by police as the suspect in the shooting that was reported at 3:15 a.m. July 9 in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue. Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the motive behind the shooting is still under consideration by detectives.

The 22-year-old man’s injuries are not life threatening, English said.

Once Lopez was identified as the suspect, he was apprehended by officers on Monday evening at his place of employment in Harvey, a south suburb of Chicago, English said.

Lopez remains in jail as of Friday on a $500,000 bond. He’ll need to post 10% of that amount to secure his release from jail.

There have been at least five other incidents of gun violence in Joliet this summer.

On May 30, Antoine Shropshire, 16, was shot multiple times in the 400 block of South Joliet Street. Police are still investigating the shooting.

On June 6, Latrel Smith-Vaden, 20, was shot in the head in the 600 block of East Benton Street. Emilio Aldape, 18, and another suspect who remains unidentified have been charged with the first-degree murder of Smith-Vaden.

On July 2, a 17-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Shiloh Court. Nathaniel Jakes, 19, has been charged with the attempted murder of the teen.

On Monday, Victor Harris, Jr., 29, of Joliet, was gunned down by officers in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue. Harris brandished a firearm and refused to put the weapon down, according to a task force investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, Miguel Mendoza, 23, was found mortally wounded from gunshots in the 100 block of Baker Avenue. A 16-year-old male was also wounded in the shooting that police believe are connected.