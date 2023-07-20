Parents win wrongful death lawsuit against ex-Crest Hill cop

The parents of Samantha Harer won a $15 million default judgment against former a Crest Hill police officer, who failed to defend himself in a lawsuit case where a judge determined he “likely shot and killed” Harer.

A ruling in the civil lawsuit case filed by Heather and Kevin Harer, the parents of Samantha Harer, 23, a WESCOM dispatcher, was issued by Judge John Anderson on Thursday.

The parents had filed a lawsuit on Oct. 7, 2022, against Felipe “Phil” Flores, a former Crest Hill police officer, who was dating their daughter at the time of her death on Feb. 13, 2018.

The Channahon Police Department investigated Samantha Harer’s death, which was deemed a suicide by former Will County Coroner Pat O’Neil’s Office.

Anderson was careful to note that his findings “do not constitute a criminal conviction” against Flores, who failed to refute the evidence that was brought forward in the case by the plaintiffs.

Anderson’s ruling said he takes no position on whether Flores should be charged with Samantha Harer’s death.

“Besides, the court is not in a position to understand why [Flores] was not charged with Samantha’s death, as no one from the Channahon Police Department, nor the [Will County Coroner’s Office], nor other law enforcement authorities, testified to explain their perspective as to why Samantha’s death might have been suicide,” Anderson’s ruling said.

Judge John Anderson presided over the civil lawsuit case by the parents of Samantha Harer against a former Crest Hill Police Officer Felipe Flores. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Based on the “preponderance” evidence standard applied to civil cases, which is less strict than criminal cases, Anderson found that the evidence presented by the plaintiffs contradicts the notion that Flores was outside the bedroom when Samantha Harer was shot and further contradicts the notion that she shot herself.

“Rather, the evidence demonstrates that [Flores] likely shot and killed Samantha,” Anderson’s ruling said.

Anderson entered a default judgement in favor of Harer’s parents against Flores with compensatory damages of $15 million.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.