New Lenox gas station robbery suspects arrested

A suspect accused of stealing $100 from a New Lenox gas station and his alleged getaway driver have been arrested.

On Sunday, Robert Redman, 26, of New Lenox, had surrendered himself to the Joliet Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of robbery in connection with the April 22 incident at the Speedway gas station.

Joseph Weber, 28, of Lockport, the other suspect, was arrested on May 4 and taken to the Will County jail. He remains locked up as of Monday on a charge of armed robbery.

Unlike Weber, Redman avoided jail and he was released from custody on Sunday after he posted a $100 cash bond, according to Joliet police officials.

The two men were identified by New Lenox police detectives as the suspects involved in the Speedway gas station robbery.

Weber was identified the suspect accused of disguising his face with a yellow bandana and demanding money from the gas station employee while armed with a screwdriver, New Lenox police officials said.

He fled the scene after obtaining about $100, police said.

Redman was identified as the suspect who assisted in the robbery as the driver who was waiting in a sedan, police said.

The incident that led to the arrests began at 1:20 a.m. April 22 when officers responded to an an armed robbery call at the gas station, police said. Officers obtained surveillance video from neighboring businesses and saw one of the suspects run to a sedan that was driven by another person.

On May 4, Weber was arrested by Joliet police officers who were investigating the robbery of a 7-Eleven, police said.