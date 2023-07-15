Joliet fugitive wanted on charges of ‘vicious’ attack of pregnant woman

Authorities are searching for a Joliet man charged with the “vicious” attack of a pregnant woman at Love’s Travel Center in Channahon.

On Thursday, Judge Art Smigielski issued a $250,000 bond warrant for the arrest of Michael Davis, 41, on five charges of domestic battery and 10 charges of aggravated battery.

Davis was charged with beating a pregnant woman on Wednesday at Love’s Travel Center, 23801 W. Bluff Road, Channahon.

Channahon police officials said the “vicious” attack was captured on security cameras. The woman’s injuries required her to be taken to a hospital.

Davis had fled the scene in a vehicle after the attack and then managed to flee from Joliet police officers after they pulled him over in a traffic stop, police said.

Channahon police officials said they are “working tirelessly with outside agencies to locate and apprehend Davis.”

They are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Davis.

“Davis should be considered armed and dangerous and citizens should not approach or attempt to detain him,” police said.

Davis’ last known address is the 800 block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet. He is known to frequent several locations in the city.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can provide tips anonymous through Crime Stoppers of Will County by calling 800-323-6734.

The warrant for Davis’ arrest describes him as 5-foot-11 in height and weighing 228 pounds. He has markings on his right hand, chest, left forearm and right arm.

Davis’ employer is listed on the warrant as Menasha Packaging.