Joliet Township trustee with felony record plans to resign

A Joliet Township trustee with a felony record plans to step down more than two months since he lost his appeal to stay in elected office.

The Joliet Township board plans to vote on declaring Karl Ferrell’s seat vacant at their 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday so they can appoint a new trustee.

On June 24, 2022, Will County Judge John Anderson ruled Ferrell cannot not hold a seat on the township board because of his multiple felony convictions. Those convictions include a drug possession charge in 1998 in Will County, a drug charge in 2005 in Cook County, and drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon charges in 2010 in Will County.

The 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa allowed Ferrell to stay on the board while they considered his appeal of Anderson’s ruling. The appellate court sided with Anderson on April 27.

Still, Ferrell remained on the board regardless of that ruling, but he will now step down on Tuesday as he has exhausted most of his legal options at this point. One option still on the table is a decision from Gov. JB Pritzker to grant Ferrell’s petition for a “restoration of rights” that would make him eligible for elected office.

“It’s still pending and that’s really the last avenue for relief he has available for him at this point,” said John Partelow, Ferrell’s attorney.

Before the meeting, Ferrell plans to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. outside the Joliet Township office regarding his work to promote legislation to eliminate barriers for people with felony convictions from holding elected office.