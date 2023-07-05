Police: Joliet woman fired gun into air on Fourth of July

A Joliet woman was arrested after being accused of firing a handgun into the air on the Fourth of July, police said.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Ward Avenue for a report of a woman firing a handgun in the backyard of a residence, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found numerous spent shell casings in the backyard of that residence, English said.

Officers found Zandra Rent, 46, of Joliet, at the residence and she was identified as the suspect who fired a handgun into the air while she stood in the backyard, English said.

Rent was arrested and taken to the Will County jail at about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.