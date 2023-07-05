Police: Joliet man left fireworks at casino hotel that caused evacuation

A man previously charged with striking another vehicle in Joliet with a party bus has been arrested again after being accused of leaving fireworks inside a casino hotel guest room, which led to the building’s evacuation.

The June 30 discovery of unmarked explosives in a guest room at Harrah’s casino hotel in downtown Joliet led to a response from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad.

Members of that team determined the explosives were commercial-grade fireworks.

More of those fireworks were found inside a vehicle in the casino parking garage and officers believe those items are related to the fireworks found in the guest room, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Police identified Thomas Lopez, 42, of Joliet, as the suspect who left the fireworks in a guest room, English said.

About 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police found Lopez riding in a Ford E-450 party-style bus that allegedly had disobeyed a stop sign near Kelly and Ingalls avenues, English said.

Joshua Cargle, 36, of Joliet, was the driver and he had refused to provide his driver’s license or identify himself to police, English said.

Police arrested Lopez following a brief struggle and Lopez was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet when he complained of a pre-existing injury, English said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found suspected cocaine, anti-anxiety pills and the drug known as Ecstasy, English said.

Officers arrested Lopez on probable cause of possession of fireworks in the casino incident, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing officers.

Cargle was arrested on probable cause of obstructing officers and driving while license revoked.

Lopez was arrested on April 2 and charged after he allegedly used a Ford Club Wagon to strike a Chevy Malibu that contained six people outside of One More Time Sports Bar, 1527 N. Raynor Ave.

Lopez was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. He also was charged with fleeing from police after they responded to the bar.