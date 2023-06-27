Police: Man accused of striking teen in Joliet, stealing phone, keys

A man was accused striking and stealing from a teen in Joliet whom he believed had stolen a firearm out of his vehicle, police said.

Brandon Lesley-Hadley, 30, was arrested Saturday on probable causes of battery, assault and burglary to a motor vehicle vehicle in connection with the incident.

At 12:23 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of North Larkin Avenue for a disturbance and learned Lesley-Hadley had gotten into an argument with staff, according to a statement from Joliet Police Detective Olin Torkelson.

The argument was over an allegation that a 16-year-old employee of the business had stolen a firearm out of Lesley-Hadley’s vehicle.

“After speaking with Officers, Lesley-Hadley and the 16-year-old juvenile were released from the scene in separate cars,” Torkelson said.

Then at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to another disturbance, this time at a business in the 2300 block of Theodore Street.

The disturbance involved the 16-year-old and Lesley-Hadley.

“Officers determined that Lesley-Hadley had followed the teen to the business, blocking the juvenile in,” Torkelson said.

Lesley-Hadley then exited his vehicle, entered the teen’s vehicle with the teen still inside, Torkelson said. He then took the teen’s phone, vehicle keys and struck the the teen, he said.

“The juvenile then was able to run into the business to separate himself from Lesley-Hadley and called his mother,” Torkelson said.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw Jeremy Drain, 29, was standing near the teen’s vehicle, Torkelson said. Drain looked toward them, walked away and fled when the officers told him to stop, he said.

“During the brief foot pursuit, Drain pulled a handgun from his waistband and threw it, then complying with the officer’s commands, being taken into custody without further issue,” Torkelson said.

Drain’s loaded handgun was found at the scene, he said.

Officers determined that Lesley-Hadley had contacted Drain, who came to the area to also confront the 16-year-old, Torkelson said.

“Drain confronted the juvenile and his mother in the parking lot before officers arrived,” Torkelson said.

Lesley-Hadley and Drain were taken to the Joliet Police Department for booking, where they indicated their involvement in the incident, and then booked into the Will County jail, Torkelson said.

Drain had been arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and obstructing a police officer.