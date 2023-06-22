Joliet zoning finalizes another 55 acres for NorthPoint

NorthPoint Development has no immediate plans for an additional 55 acres added to its Joliet holdings, an attorney for the developer said Thursday.

The City Council this week approved residential zoning for the property along Manhattan Road, which was annexed into Joliet in April.

The zoning was unusual for NorthPoint holdings that otherwise comprise more than 2,000 acres slated for industrial development for the Third Coast Intermodal Hub warehouse project. But the land was annexed to give the developer contiguity to Joliet for future development, which did not depend on zoning, attorney Tom Osterberger said.

“Contiguity just means with the city,” Osterberger said. “You can have contiguity regardless of zoning.”

Osterberger, who represents NorthPoint, said the developer has no immediate plans for the property, which is farmed and had been zoned for agriculture under previous Will County zoning.

Joliet officials said the land was zoned residential when it came into the city because it was the closest zoning the city had to agriculture. NorthPoint did not seek a rezoning when it requested annexation, leaving it up to the city to set zoning.

The City Council was divided in a 5-4 vote approving the annexation of the land, which faced objections from area residents contending it deviated from a previous annexation agreement with NorthPoint. But the council voted 9-0 for the residential zoning on Tuesday.