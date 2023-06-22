3 Joliet men arrested in Cass Street liquor store beating, alleged victim hit with a bottle: cops

Three Joliet men were arrested for a beating that police said started in a parking lot outside a Dollar Tree store and continued when the victim fled into a nearby liquor store.

Police were called to Mimi’s Liquor, 453 E. Cass St., at 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday for a disturbance, the Joliet Police Department said in a news release.

At the store, police said they learned that a 52-year-old man had been kicked and punched in the head by three assailants in the parking lot outside the nearby Dollar Tree store, 457 E. Cass St.

The man ran into Mimi’s, and the three assailants “chased after the victim inside of the store at which time they continued to beat the victim, striking him in the head and face multiple times,” the release said.

Arrested for aggravated battery were two brothers – Thomas Love, 36, and Kenneth Love, 34 – and Taylor Reeves, 19, police said.

“It is believed Reeves struck the victim with a bottle during the attack,” the release said. “The victim sustained injuries to his head and body. A Joliet Fire Department ambulance responded to the scene, however the victim refused transport to the hospital.”

Thomas Love and Reeves were arrested at the scene, police said. Kenneth Love was found nearby and placed into custody.

Thomas Love was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. All three men were taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.