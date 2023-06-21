Joliet attempted murder defendant back in jail, faces domestic battery charge

A man charged with participating in the attempted murder of another man’s father and a woman last year in Joliet Township was back in jail on a domestic battery charge.

About 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Angel Santiago Vargas, 22, was booked into the Will County jail after he was accused of elbowing a woman multiple times in the face while driving a vehicle.

Last year, Vargas and Jonathan Hernandez Jr., 21, were both charged with attempted murder of Hernandez’s father and a woman in a June 14, 2022, shooting that took place outside of a Miami Street residence in Joliet Township.

Vargas and Hernandez were held in jail on $1 million bonds until Judge Carmen Goodman reduced their bail.

After both men were able to win their release from jail, they were charged with committing aggravated battery and mob action at Joe’s Beverage Warehouse in Joliet.

The latest incident involving Vargas began about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Campbell Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers determined that Vargas and another woman were in a vehicle that was headed to the residence when Vargas elbowed the woman in the face following an argument, English said.

Vargas was driving the vehicle and the woman was in the front passenger seat, English said.

Two misdemeanor domestic battery charges were filed against Vargas on Wednesday. Jail records show his bond has been set at $1,500.