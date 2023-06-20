Woman’s lawsuit claims false arrest by Joliet police detective

A woman is suing a Joliet police detective and the City of Joliet over claims that she was wrongfully arrested in front of her daughter’s school on burglary and theft charges.

The federal lawsuit was filed on June 9 by Tarishea Autman, of Joliet, against Detective James Kilgore and the City of Joliet over an alleged false arrest on Jan. 23.

On that day, Autman was driving her daughter to school and not “committing any crimes or breaking any laws,” the lawsuit alleged.

As she was driving out of the parking lot of her daughter’s school, she was pulled over by a Joliet police officer and informed she was under arrest pursuant to a warrant, the lawsuit alleged.

Autman was was “handcuffed and taken to the Joliet Police Department,” the lawsuit alleged.

“[Autman] was afraid and embarrassed of being arrested and taken into custody in front of her daughter’s school as students were being dropped off,” the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit said she was taken into custody based on a warrant and complaint from Kilgore.

“There were no facts that supported any criminal charge against her. There were not facts to support a statement that she committed any crime. There were no facts to support probable cause,” Autman’s lawsuit alleged.

Autman was booked for burglary and theft charges, the lawsuit said.

Her lawsuit contends the actions of Kilgore and the city were “intentional, willful, wanton and reckless.”

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuit or provide details about Autman’s arrest because it concerns pending litigation.

Autman’s attorneys, Gregory Kulis and Brian Orozco, did not immediately respond to calls on Tuesday. The two attorneys are with a Chicago firm called Kulis Law, which specializes in police misconduct cases.

Court records show Judge Donald DeWilkins signed a $85,000 bond warrant for Autman’s arrest on Jan. 24 based on a criminal complaint that was sworn out by Kilgore.

The criminal complaint accused Autman of committing burglary and theft by stealing perfume and cologne on Nov. 19, 2022, from Ulta Beauty, 2801 Plainfield Road, Joliet.

On Jan. 26, the charges were dropped by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. A court order signed by Judge Dave Carlson contained no details as to why they were dropped. The state’s attorney’s office did not respond to a question on Tuesday about why the case was dismissed.