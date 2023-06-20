Uber driver carjacked in violent New Lenox robbery

Two masked suspects robbed Uber driver’s vehicle in New Lenox, struck him in the head with firearm and drove off with his vehicle only to abandon it because they couldn’t operate it, police said.

The carjacking was reported about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Eagle Circle in New Lenox, according to a statement from New Lenox Police Department.

The Uber driver was picking up a customer when a white Hyundai Accent pulled up and two masked suspects emerged from that vehicle with handguns, police said.

The suspects demanded the Uber driver’s Toyota Venza and removed him from the vehicle, police said.

During the incident, the driver was struck in the head with a firearm by one of the suspects, police said. The driver’s wallet and cellphone were stolen.

A third suspect who was driving the Hyundai Accent never left the vehicle, police said.

The other two suspects who stole the Toyota Venza had difficulty operating the vehicle and abandoned it a few houses down from where the carjacking occurred, police said.

Police learned later that the white Hyundai-used to commit the crime in New Lenox-had been stolen out of Chicago on Monday.

The suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle, police said.

The driver was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for a head injury. His cellphone was found along Route 30.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or Ring Camera footage, is asked to contact the [New Lenox Police Department],” police said.

The department’s phone number is 815-462-6100 and email is newlenoxpd@newlenox.net.

The incident on Tuesday is the latest instance of a violent robbery occurring in the mostly quiet southwest suburbs of Chicago.

On Saturday, two gunman robbed a Frankfort Township bank, getting away with several bags of money and pistol whipping an employee, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI is assisting sheriff’s office in the investigation.