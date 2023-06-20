Police: Man caught with vehicle stolen from Joliet auto mechanic shop

A man was accused of stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of an auto mechanic shop in Joliet, police said.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, Jacob Goggans, 23, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail on probable cause of possession of a stolen motor vehicle from Auto Doc mechanic shop, 912 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Officers responded to the shop at 8:42 a.m. that day for a report of a stolen vehicle and learned a Saturn L300 had been stolen from the business parking lot sometime during the previous weekend, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined the keys were accounted for and no one had been given permission to drive the vehicle, English said.

It was determined that Goggans was unknown to the owner of the vehicle. — Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English

Officers later found the Saturn L300 in the 400 block of Cass Street.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Goggans, English said.

Goggans was placed into custody and issued traffic citations for having no front registration plate, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, English said.

The Saturn L300 was towed from the scene.

“It was determined that Goggans was unknown to the owner of the vehicle. Goggans was questioned and implicated his involvement in the vehicle theft,” English said.