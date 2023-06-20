Bolingbrook police: Teen arrested after investigation of shooting

An investigation of a shooting in Bolingbrook led to the arrest of a 17-year-old teen from Gary, Indiana, police said.

The shooting was reported on Sunday in the 200 block of Pacific Drive. Officers “quickly saturated” the area and stopped a vehicle that “matched information given by a caller,” according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Officers recovered a firearm from that vehicle and arrested a 17-year-old teen from Gary, Indiana, police said.

The teen was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon and booked into the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, police said.

Officers had also “canvassed the neighborhood” in search of possible victims or witnesses, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Bolingbrook police investigators at 630-226-8620. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm following the investigation of a shooting in Bolingbrook that left a 17-year-old girl injured.

The shooting led police to temporarily issue a shelter in place for residents in the area of Lexington Drive and Lee Lane.

“Early indications are the shooting is the result of a prearranged narcotics deal and is not random,” police said at the time.