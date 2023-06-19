Police: Unhappy customer strikes Joliet auto shop owner’s face

A 24-year-old man was accused of striking the owner of Auto Medics in Joliet after he showed up to the shop unhappy with the quoted cost of repairs to his vehicle, police said.

Cashmire Wilson, 24, of Joliet, was arrested on Saturday on probable cause battery and criminal damage to property.

Wilson had brought in a vehicle for repairs at Auto Medics, 108 S. Larkin Avenue, but then went to pick it up without any of the work completed because he was “unhappy about the quoted cost of repairs,” said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Wilson “grew angry” and attempted to enter an office where an employee was located, English said.

The 57-year-old owner of Auto Medics attempted to intervene but Wilson struck him in the face and destroyed both a counter display and a decorative flowerpot, English said.

Wilson was taken into custody without incident. He was then released from police custody on his own recognizance.